Philadelphia murder possibly connected to brutal corner store beating: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a murder that authorities believed is possibly connected to a brutal corner store beating on Sunday evening.Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot to death on the 5900 block of North Norwood Street around 6 p.m. in the city's Ogontz section.Authorities say the unidentified victim was shot at least seven times."We know the individual was clearly the intended target and the shooter or shooters shot at him literally inches from his body and continued to shoot while he was down," said Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace. "It was a brutal killing, and he was pronounced shortly after arrival at the hospital."Police believe the murder victim and another suspect, who was later arrested, carried out a vicious beating and robbery of two men earlier in the evening at a corner store located on the 2000 block of Church Lane."This happened very shortly before this homicide occurred so we are now exploring the connection between the robbery that this victim perpetrated," said Pace.Police say one robbery victim was hospitalized for serious injuries. A second victim was also severly beaten, but police say that they are still searching for him at this time.According to Pace, officers arrested the second suspect in the corner store beating when he reportedly showed back up to the crime scene on Church Lane.There was no immediate word on his identity or what charges he was facing.Officers are still searching for the gunman who killed the 26-year-old man on North Norwood Street.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.