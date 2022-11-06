12-year-old critically injured after being shot inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. inside a home on the 3100 block of N. 33rd Street.

According to police, the 12-year-old victim and a 14-year-old were unsupervised in a second-floor bedroom making a video when the gun discharged.

Police say the child was shot in the left temple and nose by someone known to the victim.

The 12-year-old was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

A 27-year-old man who lives inside the home was taken into custody. There was no immediate word on what charges he is facing.