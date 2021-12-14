double shooting

Two men shot while stopped at traffic light near Penn's campus in University City

While stopped at a light, two passengers from another car got out and fired 15 shots into the victim's vehicle, police said.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men in a vehicle were shot while waiting for a traffic light near the University of Pennsylvania campus, police said.

The shooting happened at 38th and Chestnut streets in University City just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Both the driver and a passenger were shot multiple times. Several nearby cars were also hit by gunfire.

Police said the wounded driver sped off from the scene.

According to police, the driver reached Penn Presbyterian Hospital where both men are now being treated for their injuries.

