Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting late Monday morning in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Reese Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the neck, back and hand.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

There has been no word on a suspect or motive in this shooting.

