A man shot a relative during an argument in Southwest Philadelphia.

Gunman who shot relative in Southwest Philadelphia remains at large

The shooting happened inside an apartment on the 7700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 19-year-old man shot a 24-year-old relative once in the abdomen.

The victim was conscious and able to give officers a statement.

So far no arrests have been made.

