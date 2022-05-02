Drive-by shooting injures man in Germantown; plainclothes officers fire shots at suspects

Police say officers observed three men fire roughly 27 gunshots in the direction of a 31-year-old man from inside a vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two plainclothes Philadelphia police officers discharged their weapons as they witnessed a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

It happened around 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of East Pastorious and Baynton Street while the officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the city's Germantown section.

Police say officers observed three men fire roughly 27 gunshots in the direction of a 31-year-old man from inside a vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital by police. He is listed in extremely critical condition.



Two officers who witnessed the shooting opened fire on the suspects as they drove away in a gray Nissan SUV.

It's unclear if the officers shot any of the suspects.

No arrests have been made and no officers were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspect kills grandfather, another man inside Philly home
AccuWeather: Seasonable Start To The Week
ESPN: Embiid could return from injuries as soon as Game 3 or 4
Human skull found in Berks County pond, police say
2 facing charges after 13-year-old shot inside home
Rowhome partially collapses in Tioga-Nicetown
Crime Fighters: Who killed Daniel "Danny" Puskas?
Show More
Runners celebrate at finish line of the 2022 Broad Street Run
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Some evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continues attacks
2 hospitalized after vehicle collision in Ridley Township
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
More TOP STORIES News