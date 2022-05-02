Drive-by shooting injures man in Germantown; plainclothes officers fire shots at suspects

Police at a shooting on Baynton Ave in Germantown. Police say plain clothes officers were doing surveillance on an unrelated homicide when suspects in a dark suv pulled up and shot 27 shots at a man. Police saw the shooting and started shooting too. Suspects sped off. @6abc pic.twitter.com/viR20zPiMs — Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after two plainclothes Philadelphia police officers discharged their weapons as they witnessed a drive-by shooting Sunday night.It happened around 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of East Pastorious and Baynton Street while the officers were investigating an unrelated homicide in the city's Germantown section.Police say officers observed three men fire roughly 27 gunshots in the direction of a 31-year-old man from inside a vehicle.The victim was shot multiple times and rushed to an area hospital by police. He is listed in extremely critical condition.Two officers who witnessed the shooting opened fire on the suspects as they drove away in a gray Nissan SUV.It's unclear if the officers shot any of the suspects.No arrests have been made and no officers were injured.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.