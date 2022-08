4 people shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting injured four people in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at 60th and Race streets.

The conditions of the four victims remain unclear.

There was no word on what sparked the gunfire.

No haves have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.