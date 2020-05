Police: Man, woman dead after double shooting in Summerdale section of Philadelphia

EMBED >More News Videos Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale | December 31, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot to death and a man apparently took his own life on New Year's Eve in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.Police and medics were called to a home in the 5600 block of Frontenac Street at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday for a double shooting.They arrived to find a 36-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A 37-year-old Hispanic man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died at 11:44 p.m.A weapon was recovered, police say.The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, the 356th of 2019 in Philadelphia and the most since 2007.