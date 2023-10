PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is in custody after an argument led to a shooting at a gas station in West Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Sunoco gas station on 52nd Street around 10:45 p.m. When they arrived, police found a man his in 40s who was shot nine times. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Action Cam was there as police made the arrest at the scene.