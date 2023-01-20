WATCH LIVE

Triple shooting leaves teen dead in Wissinoming

Friday, January 20, 2023 2:27AM

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a teenager dead on Thursday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on the 2000 block of Brill Street in the city's Wissinoming section.

Police say a 16-year-old boy died at the hospital after being shot.

Two other male victims, a 35-year-old and 42-year-old, were also injured by gunfire.

The 42-year-old man is listed as critical at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. The 35-year-old man was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

