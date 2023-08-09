Police say two groups of teens got into an altercation, which lead to the gunshots.

Police: Teen shot in face after altercation in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the face in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 55th Street and Haverford Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two groups of teens got into an altercation, which lead to the gunshots.

We're told the male victim, around 16 or 17 years old, was found unresponsive.

Officers rushed him to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condtion.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

