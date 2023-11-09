Group of juveniles exchange gunfire on Temple University's campus: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two groups of juveniles exchanged gunfire on Temple University's campus.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 1400 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Broad Street.

According to the university, a security officer was across the street when the gun battle broke out.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot. One witness said some of the suspects may have gotten away in a vehicle.

According to Jennifer D. Griffin, Temple's vice president of public safety, surveillance cameras did capture images of the suspects, which were sent to the School District of Philadelphia for assistance.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or Temple University's Department of Public Safety at 204-215-1234.

