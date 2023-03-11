2 fugitives arrested in KOP in connection with murder of pregnant Philadelphia teen

Police say Teryn Johnson, who was nine weeks pregnant, was shot while walking with another teenage girl and a small dog last September.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were arrested Friday in Montgomery County in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant 17-year-old last year.

U.S. Marshals, a SWAT team and Upper Merion police arrested 20-year-old Halim Evans and 29-year-old Jamel King just before 12 p.m. in King of Prussia.

Police say Teryn Johnson, who was nine weeks pregnant, was walking with another teenage girl and a small dog to the 7-Eleven near Bridge and Large streets back on September 11, 2022.

After leaving the store, they were making their way to one of their homes when the teens noticed men inside a gray Dodge Challenger.

At some point, the teens made eye contact with the men in the vehicle but no words were exchanged, police said.

Police say the teens noticed the car was following them.

When they got to the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, police say a suspect inside the car fired at least six shots striking Johnson multiple times.

The teen was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she later died. The other teenager was not injured.

On Friday, investigators say they were able to track down the suspects' vehicle which led to the arrest at a hotel in King of Prussia.

Both Evans and King are facing murder charges.