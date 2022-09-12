Police: Teen shot, killed while walking dog in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

Philadelphia police provide an update on a shooting that killed a 17-year-old on September 11, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a teenager was gunned down while walking a dog in the city's Frankford section.

It happened around 8:51 p.m. near the 5300 block of Horrocks Street.

According to police, the 17-year-old female victim was walking with another teen and a small dog to a convenience store near Bridge and Large streets when they noticed men inside of a gray Dodge Challenger.

At some point, the teens made eye contact with the people in the vehicle but no words were exchanged, police said.

The girls were then followed to the 5300 block of Horrocks Street. At some point, a suspect inside the car fired six shots, striking the 17-year-old multiple times, said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector D.F. Pace.

The teen was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she later died.

It's still unclear if the other teen was injured.

Police are trying to determine if the teens knew the suspects.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.