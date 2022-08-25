Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police

Once at the scene, officers found the victim inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and arms.

Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 39-year-old man arrived at a Wawa suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the Wawa at Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a shooting victim.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

The Range Rover which remained parked at the Wawa has at least seven bullet holes in its driver's side door and window, police said.

Investigators, however, are not sure where the shooting took place.

They said once the victim is stabilized they will be able to speak with him.