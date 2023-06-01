Philadelphia mother of 3 killed in crossfire, family says

"Everybody loved her. She helped, that's what she did. She helped everybody," said the victim's mother, Kathy Croom.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's latest victims of gun violence is being remembered for her generosity and giving spirit.

Family and friends of Khalia Robinson say the 44-year-old mother of three was killed when she was caught in crossfire of a shooting over Memorial Day weekend in North Philadelphia.

"Our family, we don't deal with tragedy that often," said Robinson's brother, Dwayne Croom. "It's such a sad and hurtful situation that she was caught up in something so crazy when she had nothing to do with it. This shouldn't have happened to her."

Police say Robinson and a 21-year-old woman were both shot early Saturday morning on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue. Police said nearly 50 shots were fired. Robinson died from her injuries.

Family members say they don't know why she was at that location, but investigators do not believe she was the intended target.

"Everybody loved her. She helped, that's what she did. She helped everybody," said the victim's mother, Kathy Croom.

Family and friends said the 44-year-old is a great mother, mentor, teacher and volunteer.

Her good deeds even made local and national news.

In 2018 she was featured on ABC News for her role in helping a student experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia get a full-ride scholarship to Harvard University. At the time she was a teacher at Mighty Writers.

"I'm receiving phone calls and text messages from people I haven't talked to in years just of how much of an impact she's had on their lives," said Dwayne Croom.

Her mother and brother say they are devastated, especially for her children, who are now left without a mother.

"They're lost. They don't really know what to do. I mean, they're loved, but she was their everything," said Kathy Croom.

Family says they are praying for justice and hope the suspects are caught soon so they can heal.

So far police have not made any arrests.

The other woman shot is listed in critical but stable condition.