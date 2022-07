EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was overhead as police investigated a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia on July 13, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured four people including a child Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wyalusing Avenue near 51st Street in West Philadelphia.Police confirm the shooting injured two women, a man and a young child.There was no immediate word on their conditions.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers searched for evidence near a bullet-riddled SUV.It's still unclear what sparked the shooting or if any arrests were made.