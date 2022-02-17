gun violence

3 female victims shot in Germantown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the Germantown section.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue.

Police say three female victims were hit, including at least one juvenile.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims, nor on the circumstances of the shooting.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of police vehicles on the scene, and officers outside a Rite Aid store.

Crime scene tape was blocking the entrance.

GUN VIOLENCE
