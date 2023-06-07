FAA slows flight traffic into Philadelphia International Airport due to smoke

A code red air quality alert has been issued for the entire Delaware Valley as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada blankets the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has turned the sky into a dull haze and now flights in Philadelphia are being impacted.

The FAA is now slowing traffic from the East Coast and Midwest bound for Philadelphia International Airport due to the smoky conditions, officials said.

The FAA is also slowing flight traffic in and out of Newark International Airport and LaGuardia Airport because of the thick haze.

There is currently a ground stop in place at LGA, meaning some flights are being held at their origin airport to ease congestion, but not all.

The FAA says the average delay at Newark is about 84 minutes and it's closer to two hours at LaGuardia due to low visibility.

