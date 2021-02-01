Weather

Hundreds of crews work to clear Philadelphia streets

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Trash trucks have turned into snowplows as the city of Philadelphia deploys all of its crews to fight the days-long nor'easter.

The storm rolled in Sunday, but crews started brining roads on Friday in preparation. By Monday morning, ruddy snow had accumulated on residential roads, despite crews' best efforts.

"Our goal is to make the roads as possible and return the city back to its normal operations as quickly as possible," said Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams. "This does not mean our roads will be completely clear of snow and ice but it may passable for safe travel."

The city has activated its Office of Emergency Management and declared a snow emergency, which requires drivers to move parked cars from snow emergency routes to make room for snowplows.

Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries
EMBED More News Videos

Shoveling snow in the winter might seem routine, but it can be dangerous if not done correctly. Follow these tips to prevent injuries in the winter months.



As of noon on Monday, Philadelphia International Airport had more than 100 delays and cancellations. Travelers are urged to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. SEPTA also encourages people to use public transportation and keep an eye on the schedule via social media or the website.

As trash collection crews focus on snow removal, the city has canceled garbage pick up for Monday and Tuesday. Residents who would normally have their trash collected on those days are asked to instead set their trash out on the curb on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Philadelphia residents must also clear a path on their sidewalks that's at least 3-feet wide within six hours of the storm ending.

It's something Zach Ward worked on early as he tried to clear the snow accumulating in front of his home in Manayunk.

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road
EMBED More News Videos

Even if a road might look clear, it could still be covered in nearly invisible black ice. Here's what you need to know when driving in the winter.



"This street always gets pretty bad. So we have to do what we have to do so our neighbors can go up and down," he said as he shoveled.

Shoveling isn't just a task for Stephen Mathews. It's his job, and he says there's one thing that residents can do to make the job easier for themselves.

"I'd say use a metal shovel. Not a plastic one. It's a little bit icy, it's going to freeze," he said.

Even though they made progress and clearing roads overnight Sunday, crews have a lot more work ahead of them as the snow is expected to bring up to a foot of total snowfall to Philadelphia.

"We expect today's storm to be a bit more challenging," said Williams.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherphiladelphiasnow emergencysnowwinter weatheraccuweather alert
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter brings snow, sleet, rain into tonight
Wolf urges residents to stay home as storm worsens
NJ governor declares state of emergency due to winter storm
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Pa. secretary of state out after constitutional amendment error
Second wave of snow moves into Allentown
Former Montco DA leading Trump's defense team
Show More
Philadelphia remains under snow emergency
Snow emergencies, closings in Philadelphia area
Send us your photos and videos of the snow!
Winter storm forces service changes on NJ Transit, Amtrak, SEPTA
Travel restrictions in NJ, Pa. due to winter storm
More TOP STORIES News