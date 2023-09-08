FYI Philly checks out bars to watch the Eagles & Phillies, Atlantic City Restaurant Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Game day destinations for the Eagles and Phillies this fall

With the Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the NFL season and the Phillies racing towards another MLB postseason we found some spots to enjoy the games this fall.

Founding Fathers on South Street is a traditional sports bar with upscale menu options and a special Kelly green shot for Eagles games.

Parx Casino has a 155-foot screen to watch games in its sportsbook area where you can also place bets on the game.

They also have dining and drinks at the Liberty Gastropub and Beer Garden with screens throughout the space to watch while eat.

Vesper brings a party atmosphere to gameday with a DJ spinning music during every commercial break.

And South Bowl is an active place to watch the game with bowling inside and the Yard outside, where guests can find fun things to do while TVs tuned to the game throughout the space keep you in touch with the score.

Founding Fathers | Facebook | Instagram

1612 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Parx Casino | Facebook | Instagram

2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

Vesper Center City | Facebook | Instagram

223 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

South Bowl | Facebook | Instagram

19 East Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Cafe Lift levels up with a new location and classic early-day eats

Cafe Lift has built a following around great breakfasts and brunches since opening 20 ago.

Now husband and wife owners Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello are moving the shop to an old factory in Spring Garden.

The menu will still have the classics they are known for, like huevos rancheros and cannoli French toast - covering every palate from savory to sweet.

The new location has two levels, expansive views, a separate coffee counter, and nostalgic decor from the '60s through the '80s.

Cafe Lift | Instagram | Facebook

1124 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-669-1126

open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily

Atlantic City Restaurant Week returns with dining deals at the beach, Oct. 1-6

It is the 15th year for Atlantic City Restaurant Week, which runs October 1-6.

The event includes more than 50 restaurants with deals for lunch and dinner.

The prix fixed 2-course meal for lunch is $20.23 and the 3-course dinner costs $40.23.

Atlantic City has a range of dining options with every flavor you can imagine participating in this year's event.

Stop by the award-winning Capriccio at Resorts Casino for dining with a view of the beach.

The classic Italian restaurant was named the best casino restaurant in the country by USA Today three times.

Frank Sinatra would agree. The crooner has a table dedicated to him for his frequent visits to the restaurant.

At Angeline in the Borgata, Iron Chef Michael Symon has created a menu of his childhood favorites that will be part of the Restaurant Week dinner deal.

Explore the city's trendiest location, the Orange Loop just off the boardwalk, to experience newcomer Cardinal.

It's an American Contemporary vegetable-forward menu with indoor and outdoor dining.

Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook | Instagram

Capriccio | Facebook | Instagram

1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Angeline | Facebook | Instagram

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Cardinal Restaurant | Facebook | Instagram

201 South New York Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Longwood Gardens has the recipe for fabulous fall dining

Longwood Gardens in the fall is full of autumn splendor, and the dining options change menus in accordance with the change of seasons.

For a full-service dining experience, the restaurant 1906 is named in honor of the year Pierre S. du Pont purchased the grounds that were developed into Longwood Gardens.

The adjoining eatery for more casual fare is the Cafe - with grab-and-go options, and seating both indoors and out.

Just outside at the Beer Garden, even more options for food and drink are available to be enjoyed along with live music on weekends.

Dishes at each venue include ingredients grown on-site in the gardens, with fruit used to brew specialty beers by Victory Brewing.

Longwood Gardens | Facebook | Instagram

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-388-1000

All dining areas closed on Tuesdays; reservations recommended at 1906

Get a last taste of summer fun, foods at Fred's Water Ice

In Southwest Philadelphia, Fred's Water Ice is known for its delicious frozen desserts.

Owner Fredrick Cooper created Fred's Water Ice in 1998 by pushing a cart around the city after high school.

He started by renting a pushcart from Max Covington, the owner of Max Water Ice.

Filled with admiration, Cooper bought his own cart and started buying water ice.

After buying his first machine, he started making water ice in his basement and later Fred's Water Ice was born.

Some of the top sellers are mango, cherry, strawberry-lemonade, and rainbow.

Summer essentials like soft-serve, funnel cake, hot dogs, and fried Oreos are also available.

Giving back to the community is also important to Cooper.

He offers community employment and has an annual Fred's Water Ice Appreciation Day every year before the school year begins.

On that day people can enjoy free food and drinks while kids are honored through scholarships and awards.

Cooper enjoys teaching the youth about the business of making water ice in hopes of keeping them out of trouble.

There are a total of six Fred's Water Ice locations in the city and remains open as long as the weather cooperates.

Fred's Water Ice | Facebook

5343 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Take an exclusive tour of Cirque du Soleil headquarters in Montreal

Cirque du Soleil is coming to Philadelphia in late September.

And while anyone can go see the circus artists performing their amazing tricks, very few get a chance to see where and how the magic is made.

So when the folks from Cirque offered to fly us up to Montreal for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, we jumped at the chance.

Every Cirque du Soleil show starts at the international headquarters in Montreal, where a team of creatives takes an idea or even just an emotion and transforms it into a full-blown production.

It's essentially a little city with everything from lawyers to makeup artists and an entire wing devoted to L'Ateliere, a series of artist workshops that make up Cirque's costume department.

There are several studios where performers rigorously train to perfect tricks to wow the crowd.

Cirque du Soleil is now the largest contemporary circus producer in the world with a trophy case filled with prestigious awards.

Seventy percent of the costumes you see onstage are made in-house, from head to toe.

Cirque du Soleil is currently staging nine shows around the world.

Bazzar is the show coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks for nearly four weeks starting September 26th.

Cirque du Soleil Bazzar | Website |

Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave, Oaks, Pa. 19456

Sept. 26-Oct. 22nd

Escape to the Poconos for scenic mountain views at Serenité Private Residence Club

The Serenité Private Residence Club offers amenities perfect for hosting events and taking time to relax this fall.

The members-only club was created to provide people with a place to go to escape the hustle of the city and enjoy seasonal activities. The residence provides visitors the space to stay and spend time with their families.

The spaces are tailored to meet the needs of every family and the staff promises there is something for everyone. They have rooms with various amounts of bedrooms, kitchens with full accommodations, as well as a basement with a wet bar.

There is also a 4,000-square-foot outdoor pool and a rooftop deck with stunning views of the slopes of Camelback. Those interested in making reservations should also look out for the award-winning fall foliage this season.

The Serenite Private Residence Club strives to be where families gather and traditions are born. You can find them in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, in Tannersville, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Theater Company brings Amal Walks Across America to town

On September 13-14 everyone is invited to walk with Little Amal in Philadelphia as Amal Walks Across America.

"It's gonna be a really special event," says Taibi Magar, Co-Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Theatre Company.

She calls Amal "a global icon."

"Little Amal is a 12-foot puppet that represents a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl," says Deborah Block, Producing Artistic Director for Theatre Exile.

"She was created to bring awareness to the plight of the Syrian refugees," says Magar.

"She's an international symbol for hope and perseverance," says Tyler Dobrowsky, Co-Artistic Director for the Philadelphia Theatre Company.

Philadelphia is the fifth stop on her 6,000-mile journey through the U.S.

"She starts in Boston and she finishes her walk in California on November 5th," says Magar.

She says Philadelphia is very lucky to have her.

There will be a series of four live events, starting at Theatre Exile on Columbus Square Park.

Here, Block says Little Amal will be looking for a home, wandering the streets in South Philadelphia.

"She is going to be drawn here because of the music," she says.

Little Amal will end this first journey at the Singing Fountain on East Passayunk Avenue.

Philadelphia Theatre Company partnered with Broad Street Ministry for the second event called, Will you just let me sleep?

Magar says in creating this part of her walk, they were thinking about both the plight of the refugees and also the houseless population.

"She's gonna walk up South Broad Street and conclude, basically, at City Hall," says Dobrowsky.

On day two of Little Amal's journey through Philadelphia, One Art Community Center will offer Amal, A Moment of Peace.

"And then the final piece is hosted by the city of Philadelphia itself, as it is launching an awareness around refugees here," says Magar.

Amal is the Arabic word for 'hope' and her journey ends at LOVE Park.

"Little Amal is trying to evoke solidarity for displaced people everywhere," says Block.

She says seeing Little Amal in motion allows us to actually feel the loss, the sorrow, the searching, while also having moments of tenderness and connectedness.

"It's sort of a once-in-a-lifetime experience," says Magar.

Amal Walks Across Americais produced byThe Walk Productionsin association with theHandspring Puppet Company.

Amal Walks Across America

Theatre Exile and the Friends of Columbus Square Park

Searching for home

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Columbus Square Park - 13th & Reed Streets

Philadelphia Theatre Company

Will you just let me sleep?

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Start: The Suzanne Roberts Theatre (480 S. Broad St.) - End: City Hall Courtyard (1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd.)

One Art Community Center

A moment of peace

Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

1431-39 N. 52nd Street, Philadelphia

Philadelphia Office of Arts Culture & Creative Economy (OACCE)

Chasing LOVE

Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Start: The Thinker Sculpture at the Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130 - End: LOVE Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102

