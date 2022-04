Jerry Elston

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his family member to death last week. It happened on April 21 on the 3900 block of North 5th Street.Police say a 50-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times throughout her body on the first floor of the home.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the victim's nephew, 29-year-old Jerry Elkins was arrested on April 23 on charges of murder in connection with the attack.A motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.