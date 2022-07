PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward in connection with the stabbing death of a man in May.It happened around 5 p.m. on May 29 when two men got into a physical altercation on the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue.Police say the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest before fleeing in a silver color Nissan Sentra sedan.The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died the next day.On Wednesday, police released images of the wanted suspect.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.