See a pothole? Philadelphia Streets Department says makes sure you call 311

Already, the city has repaired over 4,000 potholes this year.
See a pothole? Make sure you report it, city says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It is that time of year again when potholes start appearing on city streets, country lanes and the busiest highways.

Everyone hates potholes, but if you see one, the city says to speak up.

"Just don't assume that somebody else called it in. If you see a pothole out there, call 311. The Streets Department will evaluate and take the next course of action," said Steve Lorenz, chief highways engineer with the Philadelphia Streets Department.

He says you could get reimbursed for the damage to your car.

"You can file a claim with risk management and they will do their process to either compensate or determine what the cause was," said Lorenz.

It's clear how drivers feel.

"They are horrible through the city and out here too. They are bad for your tires and the alignment on your car," said Anita Merritt of Glenolden, Pennsylvania.

AAA technician Dan Cave says potholes are not only irritating, but they can cause major damage to your car. The repairs can quickly jump into thousands of dollars.

"We see a lot of rim damage, tire damage," said Cave. "We saw one in the $3,000 area."

Already, the city has repaired over 4,000 potholes this year.

Last year, they repaired 48,000. You can blame many of the holes on Mother Nature's freeze and thaw process.

"Throughout January, we've had warmer days, cooler nights and the moisture gets into the ground and it contracts and expands," said Lorenz.

With more winter weather on the way, you can expect to see more pot hotels.

If you report them, crews will try to fix them in about three days.

The city says the key to tackling potholes is a good resurfacing program.

"Over the next two years, we are planning on paving close to a 150 miles of street. We are picking the worst ones first," said Lorenz.
