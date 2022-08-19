Gunman in speeding car opens fire for full Philly block, 35-year-old shot in face: Police

Police say the 35-year-old was able to get back up and ran inside the corner store for help as he bled from the face.

Police say a gunman inside a gold-colored sedan that was speeding down Hellerman began shooting a full block before reaching the victim.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Hellerman Street and Torresdale Avenue.

At least 20 shots were fired. Police say several vehicles were hit by the bullets.

The victim was struck at least once in the face and collapsed. The vehicle sped on passing the victim.

Police say the 35-year-old was able to get back up and ran inside a corner store for help as he bled from the face.

Moments later, the victim left the store and collapsed on Torresdale where he was found by police.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Police say another person who was speaking to the victim at the time of the shooting was able to duck for cover and was not injured.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

No arrests have been made.