Philadelphia tap water 'safe to drink' through Wednesday after chemical spill

The Philadelphia Water Department is confident that tap water from the Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant will remain safe to drink and use at least through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, following a chemical spill in Bucks County.

Officials are holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it live here.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Philadelphia water officials say they continue to see no sign of contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River upstream of the city and are confident that drinking water will be unaffected at least through Wednesday night.

Health officials in Bucks County said Sunday that between 8,100 and 12,000 gallons (30,700 and 120,000 liters) of a water-based latex-finishing solution spilled into the river late Friday due to a burst pipe at the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bristol Township.

Officials said it is non-toxic to humans, and no known adverse health effects have been reported in the county.

Philadelphia officials say they have been testing samples from as many as a dozen locations, and contaminants related to the discharge haven't been found so far. They announced Tuesday morning that the water in city taps will be unaffected until at least 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, based on the time it takes for water to be treated and reach customers.

The city says residents can continue to drink and use tap water with no risk.

Mike Carroll, deputy managing director for the city's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, said Monday evening that any spill conditions would last no later than Thursday - "and we may be able to say by Wednesday night" it has completely passed the city's treatment plant.

"In fact, I think as the hours and days go by, it's very likely it will not enter the Philadelphia water system," he said.

Coast Guard officials said 60,000 gallons (227,000 liters) of contaminated water had been collected from the Delaware.

The Philadelphia water department "has analyzed a variety of samples from the river and raw water basin using infrared spectroscopy and gas chromatography," city officials said.

"Contaminants related to the Bristol Township discharge have not been found" in the city water system, officials said.

Officials vowed to notify the public immediately if water quality sampling indicates a potential impact on the river water entering the Baxter Water Treatment Plant in northeast Philadelphia. Intakes to the plant were initially closed after the spill but were later opened to maintain minimal water levels to avoid damage to equipment and to supply water for fire safety and other essential needs.

Carroll said Monday night that the city had materials available to treat contaminated water should any enter the system. If tests showed such treatment was "100% effective," he said the city would then be able to reassure the public that they could continue to use their tap water. Out of an abundance of caution, they were also developing plans to distribute water if needed, providing "timely information on a block-by-block basis," Carroll said.

The city's health commissioner, Cheryl Bettigole, said any contamination, if it were to occur, would be at a "very, very low level" after the chemicals had come through the river and through treatment, making any health risks "extremely unlikely," although officials would want to inform people so they could elect to take precautions.

"Typically, at the levels we're talking about - there is potential for these chemicals in higher concentrations to cause skin irritations, to cause neurological effects - at these very low levels that would have to be the case in any contamination, we wouldn't necessarily anticipate seeing any effects," Bettigole said.

On Sunday, Philadelphia residents were recommended to buy bottled water as a precaution, but officials later stressed that the water was safe to drink.

"Your tap water is and remains safe," Carroll said Monday. "It is safe to drink and use tap water, to cook with, and to brush your teeth, to bathe in and of course, at least until tomorrow at 3:30 p.m."

Asher Rosinger, a Penn State University researcher who studies water access, said big, headline-grabbing events casting doubt on water safety could increase distrust in tap water among city residents, something that has already worsened across the nation after the Flint water crisis.

Already, 20% of adults nationally say they don't drink tap water - filtered or not - up from 14% before the Flint crisis, according to a study of federal survey data. The figures are higher among Black adults, with 35% saying they avoid drinking tap, up from 25% before Flint. Among Hispanic adults, the figure rose to 38%, up from 27%.

Trinseo said that following an internal review of operations at the plant, which makes acrylic resins and employs about 110 people, the company "expects to resume partial production within the next several days and to resume full production shortly thereafter."

The Delaware Riverkeeper Network said the level of information released to the public has been "incredibly deficient and undermines public trust." The environmental advocacy group has asked authorities to provide more details on testing and the materials released and for the public to be told where they can report any damage they see to the river.

Potentially affected areas

A map of areas that could potentially be impacted by the spill can be viewed here: https://phillyh2o.info/spill-map

Portions of northwest, west and southwest Philadelphia do not appear to be impacted, according to the map.

Residents can search their addresses on the map to see if they would be in an impacted area should the city issue any advisory.

Baxter Drinking Water Treatment Plant does not service all of Philadelphia. The City's other two treatment plants draw water from the Schuylkill River which was not impacted by the spill.

SEE ALSO: Pipe burst at Trinseo PLC releases hazardous material into Bucks County creek; Coast Guard responds

Where are crews testing?

Tests have been underway since the spill was reported.

"So we have been testing, as the commissioner said, in a variety of locations, there are at any point in time up to 12 locations that we're looking at, including in the river outside of Baxter Water Treatment facility," said Carroll. "We've been also looking at the raw water basin, which is the water that we take in from the Delaware (River) and store prior to treatment at the influent -- so that's the intake -- and also at the effluent, where that water proceeds into the treatment process."

Crews are also testing at multiple locations as the water works its way through the treatment plant into the distribution system, which ultimately ends up at your home.

"We're looking for a variety of organic molecules that are used to make polymers. And these are the chemicals that are involved in the manufacture of latex paint products," Carroll said.

"We have detected no contamination. There are three chemicals we've been looking at: butyl acrylate, ethyl acrylate and Methyl methacrylate. We've detected none of this material in any of the testing that we've done," he added.

Is it possible the chemical will not enter Philly's water system?

"Yes. In fact, I think as the hours and days go by, it's very likely it will not enter the Philadelphia water system," said Carroll.

Residents stocking up on water

The city's previous guidance to use bottled water sent residents straight to area grocery stores.

Early Monday morning, people scrambled to their neighborhood grocery store to load up.

"Like everybody else gonna beat this crowd. Gonna be a monster out here," said one shopper.

As word spread about possible contaminated drinking water supplies, shelves began to clear out of bottled water.

"Not really sure what the city is doing, but figured I'd rather be safe than sorry," said Timothy Prettyman of South Philadelphia.

Some stores like Acme in South Philadelphia are limiting purchases.

"They're doing three cases per customer, but I figured two for me and my wife," said Prettyman.

"They were actually limited to a customer what you can get," said Mark Young, of Wynnefield, who made several stops before he found bottled water.

Is boiling tap water recommended?

"No. So they don't have any kind of component like, something that you can kill off. It's a different type of toxin than that. So there's no benefit to boiling it. But again, I'm going to reiterate, there's no contamination that's found in the water, so your water is safe to drink," said Carroll.

Should residents be stocking up?

Officials have said there's no need to buy bottled water at this time.

It's being recommended that residents store up to three days of tap water as a precaution.

"The standard that FEMA goes by is three days, and that's defined is one gallon per person per day," said Carroll.

What should businesses do?

The current guidance is the same for residents at this time -- store tap water -- as it's safe to drink for now.

"I would recommend that our businesses heed the caution that we have said for everybody that the FEMA rule of maintaining water for three days is the best way to make sure that their businesses can continue uninterrupted. And use containers, like (Mike Carroll) said earlier, same rule that applies to the resonance," said Anne Nadol, Philadelphia commerce director. "No cancellations are recommended at this point. It is safe to continue to use tap water for service for water glasses for cooking, etc."