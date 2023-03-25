Coast Guard responds to Bucks County for release of hazardous material in Otter Creek

An estimated 8,100 gallons of latex finishing material, a water-soluble acrylic polymer solution, was released into the creek.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Coast Guard personnel responded to the release of hazardous material into Otter Creek in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard was notified around 11:40 p.m. Friday about the release and dispatched a team of pollution responders.

An estimated 8,100 gallons of latex finishing material, a water-soluble acrylic polymer solution, was released into the creek. Officials say there is a maximum potential release of 12,000 gallons.

The estimated amount released will be updated as response and recovery efforts continue, officials said.

Authorities also say the source of the release has been secured and is under investigation.

There is no word yet on what the source is.

In the meantime, Coast Guard personnel advised the public to stay away from the area where cleanup operations are underway.

As efforts continue, the Coast Guard says it is coordinating with local and federal agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate the incident.

"We are working with the responsible party and local and federal agencies to ensure a safe response effort," said Capt. Jonathan Theel, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. "We are also working with our State counterparts in Pennsylvania."

There have been no reports of injured or affected wildlife from the incident.