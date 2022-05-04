14-year-old shot in Philadelphia, circumstances remain a mystery: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the circumstances surrounding how a 14-year-old male was shot in the leg remain a mystery.Police and medics were called around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on the 1900 block of Georgian Road in West Oak Lane for the report of a shooting victim.Once on the scene, police said there was no answer at the locked door. Officers were able to make their way in through an open window.Police found blood throughout the home.A family member who was sleeping inside told officers there were other individuals living in the home, but was not sure of their whereabouts.Police were then notified that a 14-year-old male suffering a gunshot wound to the leg had arrived at Jefferson Health Elkins Park in Montgomery County. He had been driven there by his mother.The 14-year-old was listed in stable condition.He told police he was shot in the area of 67th Street and Ogontz Avenue by an unknown man he had passed while walking home around 3 a.m.The teen said he and the man had made eye contact and after walking by he heard a gunshot and realized he'd been shot.The teen then ran three blocks to his home.Police say real-time crime cameras in the area do not show any suspicious activity in that area at that time. There was also no blood trail leading to the house.Investigators plan to interview the teen and his family members as they continue to search for a shooter and the weapon.