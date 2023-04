The teen was shot twice in the back and once in the stomach.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old was shot multiple times in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 6700 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Officers said he was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he has been placed in critical condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene and a suspect is in custody, police say.

Officials have not released the victim's identity.