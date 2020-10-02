At-home cooking recipes and a taste of fall on FYI Philly

Zeppoli offers authentic Sicilian comfort food despite pandemic
Joseph Baldino opened Zeppoli in Collingswood 10 years ago.
His authentic Sicilian cooking has earned rave reviews and recognition from the James Beard Foundation.
The pandemic created a giant obstacle closing the restaurant for nearly three months.
Baldino and his team returned with takeout briefly and now have outdoor dining in their Zeppoli garden. The garden setting creates a comfortable atmosphere for dining and it also provides seasonal ingredients for the menu.
Baldino has also reopened his Palizzi Social Club with an outdoor setting in South Philly. He is hosting pop-up dinners three times a week with the same exclusive feeling you would get at the club.
Zeppoli | Facebook | Instagram
618 West Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08107
Palizzi Social Club | Facebook | Instagram
1408 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Bar Bombón: Vegan Puerto Rican flavors in Center City
At Bar Bombón, owner Nicole Marquis is tapping into her Puerto Rican heritage with a mezcal bar and traditional Hispanic comfort foods made meat free.
In Spanish, bombón means delightful little treat and Bar Bombón is meant to be just that.
Think empanadas stuffed with the vegan impossible meat and tres leches made with soy, rice and coconut milks.
Nicole says she was inspired by her father, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She convinced him to try a plant-based diet and he lost 25 pounds and went off all of his medications.
And she promises the flavors are so delicious, you'll never miss the meat. The restaurant has lots of outdoor seating amid COVID-19 and is giving away blankets that diners can keep as the weather turns cooler.
The mi preferida margarita (my preferred margarita) is indeed a favorite, made with fresh pressed beet juice and habanero spice for a little kick.
Bar Bombón | Instagram
133 S 18th Street (18th & Moravian) Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-606-6612
PHS Pop Up Beer Garden: A Parking Lot Turned into Paradise in Manayunk
Travel just a half block off Main Street in Manayunk and you'll find a lot filled with more than 22-hundred plants, many getting a second life after this year's PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
It's a space perfect for COVID-19 with 20,000 square feet of open space that can hold up to 150 socially-distanced people.
The cocktails use herbs from the garden and there's a menu of bar food and a backdrop of urban grit.
The site holds a community garden, part of the PHS Harvest 2020 program to help feed families in need. Harvests are being donated to Manayunk's Northlight Community Center. To volunteer in the garden, email Cristina Tessaro: CTessaro@PennHort.org.
PHS Pop Up Garden | Beer Garden Menu
106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127
Discover Lancaster on a day trip to the country
If you're looking for some fun fall activities, a day trip to Lancaster provides the perfect outing with family and friends.
Harvest season is one of the best times to visit with rich farmlands providing the bounty and turning leaves setting the scene.
There is agritainment at Barnyard Kingdom. You can make it a Medieval voyage with a visit to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire.
Or enjoy a low-key day with beautiful views at the Grandview Vineyard. And if you want to make it a weekend, you could find lodging ranging from historic B&Bs to modern hotels.
Discover Lancaster | Facebook | Instagram
Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire | Facebook | Instagram
2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545
Grandview Vineyard | Facebook | Instagram
1489 Grandview Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552
Barnyard Kingdom at the Country Barn | Facebook | Instagram
211 South Donerville Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
The Wilbur Lititz | Facebook | Instagram
50 North Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543
Historic Smithton Inn & Weathered Vineyards Ephrata Wine Bar | Facebook | Instagram
900 West Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522
Starlite Camping Resort | Facebook | Instagram
1500 Furnace Hill Road, Stevens, PA 17578
Home Cooking & Cocktail Recipes: Curry Stew & A Juicy Mule
With COVID-19, a lot of us doing a lot more eating in than out these days.
And, if you want to really lean into the home cooking concept and learn to do it yourself, we made friends with personal chef Jason Moss and mixologist Desiree 'Sunny D' Atkins, and they've teamed up to give you a quick and easy lesson for a curry stew and a juicy mule cocktail
Curry Stew from Personal Chef Jason Moss | IG
Spicy, Sweet & Savory! This is a go-to recipe that is quick, easy and tastes awesome! It's very versatile and will taste great with any kind of meat.
Ingredients:
- 6-8 SKINLESS CHICKEN LEGS
- 1 MEDIUM WHITE ONION-DICED
- 1 GREEN BELL PEPPER-CHOPPED 1 RED BELL PEPPER -CHOPPED
- 1 LARGE SWEET POTATO-CUBED 3 CUPS OF CARROTS-DICED
- 2 CANS OF COCONUT MILK
- 1 QUART OF CHICKEN STOCK
- 2 TBSP. CRUSHED GARLIC
- 4 TBSP. ONION POWDER
- 4 TBSP. CURRY POWDER
- 4 TBSP. CHILI POWDER
- 2 TBSP. CINNAMON
- SALT & PEPPER
METHOD
Combine all ingredients in a pot, bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for 20-25 minutes. Remove chicken bones & enjoy!
Chef Tip: The stew is good same day and even better the next day.
Juicy Mule from Mixologist Desiree 'Sunny D' Atkins
This is not your average mule. It still has the perfect sting of ginger beer but it's toned down with a blend of cold-pressed juice. Pineapple, ginger, turmeric, apple, spirulina and orange create the perfect for mixer for drinks while entertaining at home.
RIM TRIM: COCONUT SUGAR & LIME ZEST 2 OZ. STATESIDE VODKA (Stateside Vodka is made in Kensington)
2 OZ.THE JUICE BAR FLU SHOT. (The Juice Bar Cold Pressed Juice is in Merchantville, NJ)
STIR & FILL WITH GINGER BEER
Make dinner special with an at-home food and wine experience
Tony Lawrence is a caterer, chef, sommelier and wine pairing specialist. Part of his profession is traveling internationally as a lecturer, writer and wine judge.
COVID-19 changed how he considered the travel aspect of his job. Lawrence now focuses on creating culinary encounters he calls Food and Wine Pairing Experiences.
During which he shares his culinary and wine expertise and knowledge.
He will design an entire event in your backyard or home with themed pairings, bringing the restaurant experience to you.
Married couple Barry and Valerie Broughton have celebrated several occasions with Lawrence, like Valerie's 50th surprise birthday party and date night.
They credit Tony with expanding their palate, plus you don't have to lift a finger.
Part of the experience is education, where you learn about flavor profiles and contrasting tastes.
Tony Lawrence | Offering Food and Wine Pairing Experiences
Mother-daughter team walks in memory of loved one at Making Strides
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one of the biggest fundraisers every year is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.
This year, with COVID-19 making large gatherings impossible, the event will combine virtual and safe-in-person participation with the Walk From Home 5k.
From Oct. 5-9, teams will do their own self-led 5k walks, runs, bike rides, or car parades, and then download their steps or miles via a new app.
Meet The Pink Eagles, a local mother-daughter team who lost a loved one to breast cancer and are now committed to the Making Strides movement.
Making Strides of Greater Phila. and Southern NJ / Walk From Home 5K | ACS FUNdraising App | The Pink Eagles
American Cancer Society Philadelphia
1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
800-227-2345
FYI remembers the good times with Melissa Magee
It's so hard to say goodbye ... but here's our best shot. Thanks for all the fun, food and laughs, Melissa!