Former factory transforming into community resource hub powered by Philadelphia Youth Basketball

The space will serve hundreds in the community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What was once a factory in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood will soon be a 100,000 square foot youth and community empowerment center.

Philadelphia Youth Basketball will unveil its new space Thursday night at a gala.

But we got a first look at the courts and classrooms still under construction. The space will serve hundreds in the community.

The new Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center is taking shape.

By spring, it will have six indoor basketball courts, classrooms for financial literacy and early childhood development programs, and an 80-seat dialogue arena for events like "teen summit."

"But most importantly it will be a safe space for young people to thrive," said Ameen Akbar

It's a space that Akbar, the chief mission officer, says is personal.

"When I see a court, I can literally see one of our coach mentors in instruction," he said. "I grew up playing basketball here, and I think about all the things basketball taught me that went beyond what I learned on the court. All of the coaches and mentors that people like me had."

And that's what Akbar says underresourced kids will have at this space.

Right now, the nonprofit serves students across 22 schools and three rec centers in the city.

They purchased this former seat factory in 2019 and began construction exactly two years ago.

This will help them expand their reach.

"All of that neighborhood-based programming will remain. This then becomes the hub or center and we'll be able to add opportunities for another 5,000 kids a year. Opportunities at much deeper levels, more program elements," said Kenny Holdsman, co-founder and CEO of Philadelphia Youth Basketball.

The center is set to be open by mid-May.