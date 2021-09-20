home invasion

3 men dressed as police wanted in Roxborough home invasion: Authorities

The suspects were wearing police vests and had police-style radios.
By
Suspects dressed as officers break into Roxborough home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men dressed in police gear broke into a home in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, witnesses tell authorities.

The home invasion happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the 8200 block of Henry Avenue.

Police say the men were armed; they were wearing dark clothes with police vests and had police-style radios.

Investigators say the robbers stole a cellphone and keys to a rental car before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported.

