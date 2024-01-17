WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

All lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard closed due to SWAT situation near Borbeck Ave. and Bradford St.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 11:01AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed Wednesday morning as police respond to an active situation in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

At last check, the suspect was parked in a car on Borbeck Ave. and SWAT is responding.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and delays are expected.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back with 6abc for developments.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW