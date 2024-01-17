All lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard closed due to SWAT situation near Borbeck Ave. and Bradford St.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are closed Wednesday morning as police respond to an active situation in Northeast Philadelphia.

The incident began around 5:15 a.m. near Borbeck Avenue and Bradford Street after police say a man was firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

At last check, the suspect was parked in a car on Borbeck Ave. and SWAT is responding.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back with 6abc for developments.