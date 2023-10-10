Phillies debut new merch and memorabilia ahead of NLDS Game 3 against the Braves

As Red October continues, the Phillies Pro Shop will continue to roll out additional merchandise.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies are rolling out new merchandise and memorabilia as the team returns to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday.

"They're coming back. We all know we're ready to go when we're in Philly," Phillies Director of Retail Marketing Kristin Zeller said. "We would love fans to come out and get their gear to help be that iconic fan base that everyone knows about."

Zeller said as Red October continues, the Phillies Pro Shop will continue to roll out additional merchandise.

On Tuesday, they debuted new t-shirts, baseball caps, beanies and other items.

"We're so excited to be at the NLDS, and we wanted to bring in fresh items for our fans," Zeller said.

In addition to the merch, the Phillies organization is auctioning off signed memorabilia.

From now until Saturday, Oct. 14, signed items, like a Bryce Harper helmet and Trea Turner jersey, are up for bid for the Phillies Charities NLDS Online Auction.

"A lot of the items, including the Harper helmet that we have here, typically these items will reach anywhere from three thousand on up," Brittani Shields, a coordinator for Phillies Charities, Inc., said.

Shields said the money raised from the auction will be used for grants that are awarded to dozens of local nonprofits.

Any fans who are looking to buy instead of bid have a chance to purchase a piece of history.

Phillies Manager of Retail Merchandising John Hollinger said they are currently selling items from the Wildcard Series games.

"From a range of baseballs, bases, jerseys, bats," he explained. "Anything pretty much that happens in the game, we have it available at the shop."

Hollinger said the game baseballs range in price from $100 to $500. The bases, he said, usually sell for about $450.

However, he said the bases from Bryson Stott's grand slam last Wednesday night went for around $1,000.