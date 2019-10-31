Philly 7th-grader is international Muay Thai boxer

The 7th grader at Keystone Academy Charter School took up a passion for Muay Thai, a form of boxing involving strikes and clinches to score on opponents. After winning many matches on his home soil, he was selected to compete overseas in Turkey.
However, a week before, Reeves suffered abdominal pain and underwent surgery to have his appendix removed. Powering through the operation, he made the trip and performed beyond expectations in a weight class higher than his usual.
Keystone Academy Charter School staff and students helped Reeves raise the necessary travel funds by selling T-shirts and promoting a GoFundMe page. Traveling to Turkey for the 2019 International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Youth World Championship, he came home with the bronze.
As one of twenty-nine USA Muaythai Federation (USMF) members to compete in the tournament, Jayden Reeves hopes to reach even higher next year in Malaysia.
Jayden wants to grow up to become a pro Muay Thai athlete and is inspired by his instructors to start his own gym to teach future students.
