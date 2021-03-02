Coronavirus

Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park to allow fans after City of Philadelphia raises limits

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia on Tuesday raised its occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor venues to match the limits set by the state.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, while indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size.

One of the biggest impacts will be for large venues, such as sports stadiums.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city will work with officials from those stadiums on their safety plans.

Minutes after that announcement was made, the Wells Fargo Center said that it will welcome fans back starting Sunday, March 7.

In a message titled "Back to Broad Street," officials said they will be able to host approximately 3,100 fans for Flyers and 76ers game.

According to the Wells Fargo Center:

  • For Flyers games, 'Inside Edge' season ticket members will receive first priority for tickets. For more information on purchasing tickets for Flyers games, click here.

  • For information on buying tickets for 76ers games, click here.


In order to attend, stadium officials said fans must wear a mask at all times, complete a health assessment questionnaire, and follow social distancing rules.

"Yay, I'm happy," said Doc Rivers when he learned of the possibility of allowing fans back in the stands.

It's a boost for morale gong into the second half of the basketball season.

"It is a home court. Our fans are phenomenal we need them here," said Rivers.

More information about the health and safety standards can be found on the Wells Fargo Center's website.

Under the prior restriction, the Wells Fargo Center was limited to 500 people. Officials said that wasn't high enough to allow Sixers and Flyers fans to return, since it takes hundreds of employees to run the center when fans are in attendance.

Meanwhile, under the new limits, Citizens Bank Park - with a capacity of more than 42,000 people - will welcome 8,800 fans at the first 19 Phillies home games beginning April 1.

To allow for socially distant seating, fans will be seated in pods of two, three or four people, with limited pods available for five to six people, officials said. All attendees over the age of two must wear a face covering.

The opportunity to attend the Phillies first 19 regular season home games at Citizens Bank Park will be offered initially to season ticket holders. The public will also have the chance to purchase tickets beginning on Friday, March 12, available online.

Late last week, the city loosened several other restrictions:

RESTAURANTS
-Up to 6 people allowed per table outdoors and they are not required to be from same household
-Current indoor capacity limits and requirements still apply

RETAIL STORES
-Increase to 20 people per 1000 square feet

SENIOR CENTERS

-Allowed to open, but everyone will have to wear K-N95 masks or double-mask
-No more than 25 people in any one room or group

THEATERS
-Allowed to serve food in movie theaters
-Groups no larger than 4

CATERED EVENTS
-Indoor catered events still prohibited
-Outdoor events limit increased to 100 people

RELIGIOUS SERVICES
-Increase to 20% capacity
