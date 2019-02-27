Philly D.A. announces criminal charges in Center City bicyclist death

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's District Attorney has just announced criminal charges Wednesday in the 2017 death of a bicyclist in Center City.

Emily Fredericks was killed in a collision with a trash truck at 11th and Spruce.

D.A. Larry Krasner announced that the driver of that truck Jorge Fretz is now charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and related offenses.

He turned himself in Tuesday.

There was also a settlement in connection with Fredericks' death announced last year.

Gold Metal Environmental agreed to pay six million dollars to her family and implement new safety policies.
