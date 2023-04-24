WATCH LIVE

5-year-old shot while on porch of home in the Olney section of Philadelphia

Police say the boy was on the porch of a home when he was shot in the left pelvis.

Monday, April 24, 2023 5:39PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Monday morning, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West Fisher Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police say the boy was on the porch of a home when he was shot in the left pelvis.

He was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children where he is in stable condition.

Police say the shot came from the road.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270/8271, 215-686-TIPS (8477), tips@philly police.com or call 911.

