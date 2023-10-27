Video shows suspect sought for killing woman in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video from the deadly shooting of a woman in Kensington.
It happened on May 27 near the intersection of Front Street and East Allegheny Avenue.
The video shows a man in a yellow shirt yelling at someone out of frame.
He then pulls out his gun and fires several shots before running away.
A 44-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old woman was critically injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
