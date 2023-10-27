WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video shows suspect sought for killing woman in Philadelphia's Kensington section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, October 27, 2023 9:30PM
Video shows suspect sought for killing woman in Philadelphia's Kensington section
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows suspect sought for killing woman in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video from the deadly shooting of a woman in Kensington.

It happened on May 27 near the intersection of Front Street and East Allegheny Avenue.

The video shows a man in a yellow shirt yelling at someone out of frame.

He then pulls out his gun and fires several shots before running away.

A 44-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old woman was critically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW