Video shows suspect sought for killing woman in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Video shows suspect sought for killing woman in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video from the deadly shooting of a woman in Kensington.

It happened on May 27 near the intersection of Front Street and East Allegheny Avenue.

The video shows a man in a yellow shirt yelling at someone out of frame.

He then pulls out his gun and fires several shots before running away.

A 44-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old woman was critically injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker