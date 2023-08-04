FYI Philly goes on a tasting tour with Haitian, Mexican and French on the menu

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TaRhonda Thomas and Christie Ileto host FYI Philly, checking out restaurants across the region.

Go to Gou! for homemade Haitian meals in Olney

Co-owners Imma and Emmanuel Laguerre of Gou! named the new BYO after the Haitian-Creole translation for 'tasty'.

The husband-and-wife team share their culture and their cuisine, serving up Haitian specialties like whole fried snapper, chicken or goat in sauce, black mushroom rice, spicy cabbage, and legume served with beef or as a vegetable medley.

The couple also donates food to the homeless, when possible, with a video of them giving away meals in Kensington recently going viral.

Gou! | Instagram

5734 Old 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19120

267-331-9931

Tuesday-Thursday, 3-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, opening at 11 a.m.

Si and Oui is great food with a better love story

Si Taqueria opened last fall, fulfilling Chef and mixologist Israel Nocelo's dream of recreating the kind of authentic taqueria he grew up with in Mexico.

Si Taqueria is a joint venture between Israel and Christy-Jae "CJ" Cheyne from Oui Pastries.

Israel brings the heat, CJ brings the sweets that she hand-delivers every morning to Si Taqueria.

CJ, a classically trained baker who came from Michelin-star restaurants and high-end hotels in New York, opened Oui Pastries in 2019 with a focus on seasonal flavors.

Israel came to her bakery soon after she opened to get pastries for a restaurant he was helping to open.

He challenged her to create pastries that would fuse French and Mexican flavors.

That is truly authentic because most of the dishes in his home state of Puebla have French influences, due to the 19th-century French occupation of Mexico (Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico's 1862 victory in the Battle of Puebla).

He told CJ he wanted to open a taqueria and she knew her customers craved savory. So she and Israel started Si, first as a weekend pop-up in the backyard of Oui.

CJ quickly realized that customers not only bought the tacos, but also drinks and pastries.

CJ and Israel made a deal to open Si Taqueria as a small brick-and-mortar.

There are coffee and breakfast sandwiches too, served on CJ's croissants.

CJ and Israel started out as just culinary collaborators; they're now a couple as well.

And with Oui & Si, they are giving Philadelphians two cultural cuisines to say yes to.

Oui & Si

Oui Pastries| Instagram

160 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia Pa. 19106

215-922-1269

Si Taqueria | Instagram

1500 Federal Street, Philadelphia Pa. 19146

267-239-2931

Southern Flames Barbecue: Serving up the taste of a second chance

When you enter the Chestnut Hill Farmers Market, just follow your nose to the smell of smoked history block.

That, Southern Flames BBQ owner Pastor James H. Buck, Jr. says, is how you know you're in a good barbecue spot.

He smokes his meats with a dry rub-brisket, wings and half chickens-but they're best known for their smoked ribs.

They also make fried fish sandwiches to order and serve up all kinds of southern sides, from baked beans and Mac n cheese to his grandmother's apple raisin cole slaw, and potato salad scratch-made daily.

But Southern Flames is much more than a barbecue joint.

Pastor Buck did his dissertation on the power of community-based programs to reduce recidivism in the African American community.

He put his thesis to the test by starting Southern Flames in his own yard in the summer of 2020, using family recipes.

It became so popular, the owner of the Chestnut Hill Farmer's Market invited him to set up a stall.

It is soul food with a mission to provide an opportunity for the three most vulnerable populations for people of color, troubled teens, returning citizens and disabled vets like him.

He started a nonprofit called The Taste of a Second Chance and offers a 12-week job and training program where participants learn about everything from barbecuing to finance.

They come out certificated to work in the food industry.

His hope is that Southern Flames will be a recipe for reducing violence in the city.

He's now looking to expand the brand.

Southern Flames BBQ | Website | Facebook | Instagram

8221 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118

215-621-7919

Restaurant vets open upscale dining spot Rosemary

The newest Delco culinary offering comes from owner Philip Breen and Executive Chef Elijah Milligan, two veterans of the Philly food scene.

Rosemary is a family-owned restaurant named after Breen's grandmother, Rose Marie, but also after the herb of the same name featured in the spot's imagery and fresh dishes.

Chef Milligan presents entrees from oysters and scallops to housemade pasta, grilled octopus, and a signature burger.

The vibe is refined but not pretentious, and Breen hopes people will discover it as a new place to enjoy time with family and friends.

Rosemary | Instagram | Facebook

25 E.Hinckley Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078

610-671-3770

Pocono Television Network takes us to Quiet Hills Lavender Farms

Visit the Poconos and find a hidden oasis in full glorious bloom.

Quiet Hills Lavender Farms has become a scenic spot for all to enjoy.

Quiet Hills Lavender Farm was born in 2020.

The couple didn't have to search far for its name.

Quiet Hills has become a popular place to have a picnic or professional photo shoot, walk the pooch, and purchase lavender-based products.

A new collaboration is abuzz to add lavender honey to the gift shop.

There are even plans to expand with a lavender festival and event venue.

Quiet Hills Lavender Farm is open weekends or by appointment.

Although the lavender's peak bloom is in the summertime, you can stop by anytime throughout the year to purchase products.

Quiet Hills Lavender Farms

NJ paranormal museum features more than 150 reportedly haunted relics

If you are looking for something a little spooky to do this weekend, this One Tank Trip might be just the thing.

Asbury Park, New Jersey's paranormal museum features more than 150 reportedly haunted relics.

Action News photojournalist Dan Sheridan takes us to the otherworldly spot, nestled among the shops on Cookman Avenue.

Brandon's Pancake House & Ice-Cream Parlor

Brandon's Pancake House & Ice-Cream Parlor in Wildwood Crest, NJ is an inclusive eatery co-owned by Karl and Aimee Famiano, inspired by their son, Brandon.

They have taken specific measures to make the restaurant autism-friendly and accommodating to the needs of families with children on the spectrum.

This inviting atmosphere allows families to relax and enjoy their meals without worrying about judgments or disruptions.

At Brandon's, you'll find something for everyone, as they pride themselves on being an inclusive restaurant, welcoming families like theirs with open arms.

Brandon's Pancake House & Ice-Cream Parlor | Facebook

6200 New Jersey Ave, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

609-305-4807

Disney's 'The Lion King' Roaring into Academy of Music this fall

This fall, the Academy of Music will be transformed into the Pride Lands.

"The Lion King" won six Tony Awards in 1998 and has gone on to earn more than 70 major arts awards.

Deen Van Meer

Julie Taymor is behind the production and Elton John and Tim Rice worked on the famous score.

The story follows the journey of a young lion named Simba, who sees his dad and what it means to be king.

He has a loyal friend named Nala, but after an unexpected tragedy, Simba leaves home.

He goes off on a journey and tries to figure out and discover himself.

It's a story about family and the circle of life itself. And many cultures are celebrated.

The dancing comes from "this Balinese aspect," while at the same time the heritage of South Africa is infused in what they do.

Classic fan-favorite songs from the film are included, such as "Circle of Life," and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?". The latter of the two setting the scene for Simba and Nala to reunite.

Disney's The Lion King, Aug. 16-Sept. 10 | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

The Oval at Eakins Oval is eight shade-filled acres of free family-friendly fun.

The summer pop-up festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through August 20.

There's a beer garden from Milkboy.

Try the signature Oval crush with vodka, triple sec and orange juice and a portion of the proceeds goes back to the city's Parks & Rec department.

There are local food trucks, entertainment and the city's largest ground mural, an interactive homage to Ben Franklin.

Thursday evenings are teen nights, with a DJ, food trucks and lots of games to play.

The Oval |Website |Event Calendar Instagram

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, Pa. 19130

Through August 20th