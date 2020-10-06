Philadelphia records 363 homicides to date; it's the deadliest year since 2007

Around 1 p.m. Monday, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Lowe's in South Philadelphia. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body and later died at the hospital.
Lowe's corporate confirmed the victim was an employee at the hardware store.
"Nice young person who started working here in the summer. That's what we were told by my friends," said Drema Ricco, of South Philadelphia.
"The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a 15-year-old was shot in the head on Sunday night. He died at the hospital.
The 15-year-old victim has been identified by family as Omar Wade.
As of 11 p.m. Monday, the city has recorded at least 363 homicides-- that number has already surpassed last year's homicide total of 355 and on pace to eclipse 391 homicides in 2007.
"Today, our city reached a grim milestone" said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "With almost 3 months remaining in the year and the insidious gun violence we continue to witness, today has exceeded the number of murders our City faced during the entirety of 2019," said Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
The gunfire continued throughout Monday. Here's a recap of some of those shooting incidents:
South Corlies Street shooting
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot in the head on the 1800 block of South Corlies Street around 2 p.m. He later died at the hospital.
Fanshawe Street shooting
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot dead around 5:11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Fanshawe Street. He died at the scene.
North Lambert Street double homicide
Police say two people were found dead inside a home on the 6500 block of N. Lambert Street around 6:30 p.m.
According to authorities, a 48-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the living room of the home and a 29-year-old man was found shot in the basement. Both victims died at the hospital.
Brill Street homicide
Around 6:43 p.m., police say a man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head on the 800 block of Brill Street. Police say the victim died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.