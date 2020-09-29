Philadelphia man charged with murder in death of transgender woman

Police say around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers observed the driver of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler disregard a stop sign near 41st Street and Westminister Avenue.
After initiating a motor vehicle stop, officers were approached by the driver stating that his passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim, 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green was rushed to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the neck. She was later pronounced dead.
Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs identified Green as a member of the transgender community, calling the killing "a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals."
Police say the driver of the Jeep, Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, 28, was arrested on murder charges.
It's still unclear what sparked the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Read the full statement released by the Office of LGBT Affairs :
"On Monday, September 28, Philadelphia's LGBTQ community lost another one of our siblings. While the details around Mia Green's death are the subject of an ongoing investigation, we know that the loss of yet another trans community member of color is especially painful, no matter the circumstances.
This latest act of violence against a member of our community is a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals. It is a crisis that cannot be allowed to persist any further. The countless painful losses experienced during this year alone-especially within our transgender communities of color- remind us that there is much work to be done in the pursuit of full equality, respect, and justice for us all.
We remain committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia.
The Office of LGBT Affairs, and the entire Kenney Administration, extend our deepest sympathies to Mia's loved ones and all members of our LGBTQ community who have been impacted by this loss. The City's Office of LGBT Affairs is here to connect anyone who may be in need to resources and support."