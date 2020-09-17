Philadelphia police deploy officers to remove ATVs from city streets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has been deploying officers specifically assigned to locate and remove ATVs from city streets.

On Sunday, police confiscated 23 vehicles and made three arrests, including one for riding a stolen vehicle and another for possession of an illegal weapon.

Residents have long complained about the ATVs and dirt bikes often operated at high speeds and making dangerous maneuvers on city streets.

They have conducted these types of initiatives in the past - confiscating 65 bikes back in May.

Philadelphia police emphasize that it is not illegal to own, ride and store these vehicles, but you cannot ride them on a city street.

As a general rule, if you can't get a license plate or an inspection for the vehicle, it is not permitted on a city street.

If you see someone operating the vehicles, especially in an unruly way, you are urged to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaatvtraveltrafficphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 shooters open fire on home of NJ officers; manhunt underway
Man charged after racist attack caught on video
Video shows suspect wanted in killing of woman found in trunk: Police
Sarah Bloomquist shares video her own bear encounter
Basketball court shooting leaves 2 dead: 'My son did not deserve this'
Police seek driver of BMW after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
Surge in Gloucester County COVID-19 cases linked to Rowan University
Show More
Kamala Harris talks Philly gun violence, upcoming election in one-on-one interview
Court grants Pa. extension on counting mail-in ballots
Judge blocks Postal Service changes that slowed mail
Murphy, lawmakers agree to tax rich, offer $500 rebates
'Melrose Place' actress sentenced to 8 years for NJ fatal crash
More TOP STORIES News