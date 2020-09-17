Philadelphia police deploy officers to remove ATVs from city streets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has been deploying officers specifically assigned to locate and remove ATVs from city streets.On Sunday, police confiscated 23 vehicles and made three arrests, including one for riding a stolen vehicle and another for possession of an illegal weapon.Residents have long complained about the ATVs and dirt bikes often operated at high speeds and making dangerous maneuvers on city streets.They have conducted these types of initiatives in the past - confiscating 65 bikes back in May.Philadelphia police emphasize that it is not illegal to own, ride and store these vehicles, but you cannot ride them on a city street.As a general rule, if you can't get a license plate or an inspection for the vehicle, it is not permitted on a city street.If you see someone operating the vehicles, especially in an unruly way, you are urged to call 911.