Philly police seek missing Uber driver from Willingboro

WILLINGBORO., N.J. (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Department are assisting the Willingboro Police Department in locating a missing Uber driver.James Benjamin Carter, Jr. who was last seen on the unit block of Paddock Lane in Willingboro N.J. and may have last been in Philadelphia too.Carter was last seen on February 25, 2019, by his adult son around 3 p.m. on his way to drive for Uber.Uber was contacted and was informed that Carter had successfully completed a drop off on the 4900 block of Spruce Street in Philadelphia on February 27, 2019, at 5:17 p.m.Carter reportedly deactivated the Uber app on his phone moments later.He has a cell phone, however, it appears to either be turned off or the cell phone's battery is dead.Carter is a diabetic but not insulin dependent. He is a dialysis patient but has not been going to his dialysis appointments.Carter was last seen operating a 2007 Jeep Liberty (beige) with anAnyone with any information is asked to please contact the Willingboro Police Department at-----