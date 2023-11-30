Inmate escapes from facility in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section; search underway

Action News has learned police were alerted to the escape just before 1 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive search is underway after an inmate escaped the Philadelphia Detention Center in the Holmesburg section of the city on Thursday.

Action News has learned police were alerted to the escape just before 1 p.m. in the 8200 block of State Road.

The inmate is described as a white male in his 30s.

No further details were immediately available.

ANOTHER ESCAPE IN HOLMESBURG

The Detention Center is near the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, where two inmates pulled off a high-profile escape earlier this year.

Ameen Hurst 19, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped through a gap cut in the fence of the PICC in May.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said during a hearing in city council earlier this month that the gap had been there for nearly seven weeks and had been noticed by prison staffers at least four days before the escape.

New video shows the moment Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant escaped the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center back in May.

Krasner also revealed that a guard was asleep on the night of the escape.

