Prisoner still on the run after escaping from Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia's Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are still searching for a man after he escaped from their custody while at Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia's Center City Monday morning.

Police said Richard Renzo, who also goes by Richard White, fled in an unknown direction from the hospital on Chestnut Street at about 3:10 a.m.

Action News reached out to Philadelphia Police to find out how Renzo was able to get away from officers but we didn't get a response.

People out and about in Center City said they were surprised a prisoner in police custody could escape from the hospital with such ease.

"It's something that everybody need to be concerned about as far as safety," Kendrick Barrett of Southwest Philadelphia said.

Rebeka Maturana, who was visiting Philadelphia from the Poconos-area, said her safety was top of mind while Renzo was still on the loose.

"I just hope that he's found and that we're not going to be victim to anything that he might be planning or trying to escape from," she told Action News.

Richard Renzo

Renzo is in his 50s with brown hair, a thin build and was last seen wearing a hospital gown or hospital shirt.

It's unclear whether or not police considered him a danger to the public.

Regardless, Lynne Hay, of Devon, said she felt safe walking through city knowing police were on the lookout for Renzo.

"Sometimes things are a little lax and people are able to get out. I'm not happy about it, but I'm not shocked," Hay said. "If the police are out looking for him and it's a crowded area, I feel pretty safe ."

According to police, Renzo was arrested for a grand larceny warrant out of New York City. He is also wanted on an open probation warrant out of Philadelphia.

Officials said he is unhoused and does not have a current address.

Anyone with information about Renzo's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-3093.