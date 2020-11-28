Barricaded suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with Philly officers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting suspect who was barricaded inside a Philadelphia home on Friday night has died, Action News has learned.The incident started around 8 p.m. when a 38-year-old man was shot around 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Taney Street.Police say the victim was shot in the face and later died at the hospital.The male suspect then allegedly fled and barricaded himself inside a home on the 3500 block of Wharton Street. Police say the suspect fired shots at the officers and they returned fire.The suspect was pronounced dead sometime after 10 p.m. It's not clear at this point if that exchange of gunfire led to his dead.