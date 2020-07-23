crime

Double shooting seriously injures pregnant woman in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman is among two injured after a gunman opened fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on North 2nd Street near W. Ontario Street in North Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News that officers were called to Temple University Hospital for two wounded women.



Action News has learned that two women were reportedly sitting in the back seat of a car on the block when the gunman opened fire.

Police say the pregnant woman is seriously injured.

A second woman was shot in the leg. She is expected to survive.

Approximately 18 shell casings were found at the scene, said investigators.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
