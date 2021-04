Philly gets word out about vaccines set to expire; Levine visiting vaccination sites

GOOD NEWS: About 3,000 people showed up to the FEMA convention site for vaccines yesterday. getting Pfizer shots before their expiration.



BAD NEWS: There’s still 900 vaccines set to expire this afternoon. (That’s BY noon)



COME BY!! WALK UP! @6abc pic.twitter.com/zKRbegj6l2 — Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) April 29, 2021

PHILADELPHIA -- Former Pennsylvania health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine returns to the state Thursday in her new role as Assistant Health Secretary in the Biden administration.Dr. Levine was visiting two vaccination sites in Philadelphia as the city looked to use up doses of the COVID-19 vaccination that were set to expire Thursday afternoon.Dr. Levine will be visiting the the FEMA-run clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.This location was working to make sure it used its doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were not usable after 12 p.m. (noon).Things were going in the right direction.On Wednesday, the clinic started with 4,000 doses on the brink of going bad. By Thursday morning, it was down to 900 doses.Any doses that were not used had to be thrown out.Anyone who lives or works in Philadelphia is eligible to get the vaccine at the site, no appointment necessary.Dr. Levine first stopped by the clinic at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.On Wednesday night, founder Dr. Ala Stanford, who's been leading the charge since the beginning of the pandemic, was chosen as Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon's virtual guest at Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress.