Philadelphia's first homicide of 2019 occurs minutes into new year

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A deadly shooting has Philadelphia detectives investigating their first homicide of 2019.

Shots rang out on the 3200 block of Tampa Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after midnight.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are cameras in the area. Hopefully, it was captured on these cameras," said Capt. Tom Davidson.

There are no suspects and police have not determined a motive at this time.

Philadelphia recorded 351 murders in 2018, the most in 11 years.

